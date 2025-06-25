Andhra Pradesh govt streamlined regulations for small buildings: Minister Ponguru Narayana

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has streamlined regulations for small buildings, easing permissions and setback requirements, including for structures up to five floors, announced Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Ponguru Narayana on Tuesday.

Narayana explained that small buildings now face relaxed permission rules. Only 10% of the plot area needs to be mortgaged for construction, and an affidavit suffices for government land.

Buildings over 3 metres high can have a 1.5-metre balcony if setbacks comply with regulations, he explained.

For industries, roads must be 9 metres wide for non-red category zones and 12 metres for red category zones.