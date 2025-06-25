Andhra's Narakoduru set for digital makeover under National Smart Village Pilot project

GUNTUR: In a major step toward rural transformation, Narakoduru village in Chebrolu mandal, Guntur district, has been selected for the Central Government’s prestigious Smart Village pilot project.

It is one of the three villages chosen across India-alongside counterparts in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh-for this ambitious initiative aimed at delivering modern public services through digital governance, infrastructure development, and citizen-centric innovation.

The Union Ministry of Telecommunications has been tasked with implementing the project and evaluating its feasibility on a national scale. Chebrolu Tahsildar Srinivasa Sharma confirmed that central teams have already visited Narakoduru twice, interacted with locals, and collected feedback through a detailed questionnaire.

“An awareness video was screened for villagers, and inputs from the community will shape the project’s rollout,” he told TNIE. The selection of Narakoduru is credited largely to the efforts of Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communication Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar and Ponnur MLA Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar.