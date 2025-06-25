Andhra's Narakoduru set for digital makeover under National Smart Village Pilot project

GUNTUR: In a major step toward rural transformation, Narakoduru village in Chebrolu mandal, Guntur district, has been selected for the Central Government’s prestigious Smart Village pilot project.
It is one of the three villages chosen across India-alongside counterparts in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh-for this ambitious initiative aimed at delivering modern public services through digital governance, infrastructure development, and citizen-centric innovation.
The Union Ministry of Telecommunications has been tasked with implementing the project and evaluating its feasibility on a national scale. Chebrolu Tahsildar Srinivasa Sharma confirmed that central teams have already visited Narakoduru twice, interacted with locals, and collected feedback through a detailed questionnaire.
“An awareness video was screened for villagers, and inputs from the community will shape the project’s rollout,” he told TNIE. The selection of Narakoduru is credited largely to the efforts of Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communication Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar and Ponnur MLA Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar.
Narakoduru poised to be a model for rural growth
Speaking to TNIE, Dhulipalla said, “Once the project is operational, Narakoduru will not only be transformed but also serve as a model for surrounding villages, integrating horticulture markets and enabling multi-layered development for the local population.”
The pilot will focus on multiple sectors. In healthcare, a rapid response system will be established to provide emergency medical care, with referrals to district hospitals where needed. Farmers will be digitally connected to markets, enabling direct sales and access to expert advice on fertilizers, pest control, and crop planning.
Financial empowerment is another key pillar. Improved access to agricultural loans will be facilitated, while self-help groups will receive support to launch micro-industries, along with training. Surveillance systems will be installed throughout the village to help prevent disputes and anti-social activities.
In education, a dedicated mobile app will connect students, parents, and schools, enabling real-time attendance tracking and academic monitoring.
Parents will receive instant updates if their children are absent from class. A team of officials has already assessed the local village secretariat building for use as the project’s operational hub.
Once final approvals are granted, all administrative functions will be run from the secretariat. With a population of 15,000, Narakodur is poised to become a beacon of smart rural development in India.