Another round of land pooling soon in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the State Secretariat on Tuesday, approved the AP Capital Region Land Pooling Scheme Formulation and Implementation Rules 2025.
Disclosing the decisions taken by the Cabinet to mediapersons, Information and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy said land pooling rules have been formulated with the objective of transforming Amaravati into a world-class city.
Stating that more land will be required for the establishment of world-class institutions in education and medical sectors, establishment of international airport and other infrastructure projects, he said the Cabinet gave nod for the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Land Pooling Scheme Formulation and Implementation Rules 2025.
The I&PR Minister further said all land parcels identified under the land pooling scheme will be brought under a uniform framework, unlike the earlier system where different parcels followed different rules. He informed that the guidelines were framed to protect the water bodies as per the guidelines of the National Green Tribunal and Supreme Court.
He said the Cabinet resolved to take up land pooling without giving scope for any controversies, and provide a better package to farmers.
The Cabinet also approved orders to issue Letters of Agreement (LOA) to three contractors, including NCC, Shapoorji Pallonji, and L&T for the construction of 69 lakh sq ft of office space in Amaravati.
These projects include the construction of the Heads of the Departments’ towers and the General Administration Department (GAD) towers.
While NCC will build two GAD towers at a cost of Rs 844 crore, L&T will construct another two GAD towers with Rs 1,247 crore. Shapoorji Pallonji will build HoD towers with Rs 1,423 crore. The cabinet also approved a proposal to lease 55 acres of land to the Indian Institute of Legal Education and Research at the rate of Rs 1 per sq m per annum in Amaravati.
Kolusu said the State had initially planned to allot land for the institution at Rs 50 lakh per acre, but dropped the idea as the total cost would have been Rs 25 crore, making the project unviable.
The Council of Ministers also approved the appointment of building inspectors as part of the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) human resources policy.
Keeping in view the increased workload and rising number of building permits, 40 town planning assistant posts have been created, along with a promotion channel for these posts, the I&PR Minister said.