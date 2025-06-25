Another round of land pooling soon in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the State Secretariat on Tuesday, approved the AP Capital Region Land Pooling Scheme Formulation and Implementation Rules 2025.

Disclosing the decisions taken by the Cabinet to mediapersons, Information and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy said land pooling rules have been formulated with the objective of transforming Amaravati into a world-class city.

Stating that more land will be required for the establishment of world-class institutions in education and medical sectors, establishment of international airport and other infrastructure projects, he said the Cabinet gave nod for the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Land Pooling Scheme Formulation and Implementation Rules 2025.

The I&PR Minister further said all land parcels identified under the land pooling scheme will be brought under a uniform framework, unlike the earlier system where different parcels followed different rules. He informed that the guidelines were framed to protect the water bodies as per the guidelines of the National Green Tribunal and Supreme Court.

He said the Cabinet resolved to take up land pooling without giving scope for any controversies, and provide a better package to farmers.

The Cabinet also approved orders to issue Letters of Agreement (LOA) to three contractors, including NCC, Shapoorji Pallonji, and L&T for the construction of 69 lakh sq ft of office space in Amaravati.

These projects include the construction of the Heads of the Departments’ towers and the General Administration Department (GAD) towers.