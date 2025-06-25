AP High Court stays police action against YSRCP leaders Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Prakash Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court provided relief to two YSRCP leaders in separate cases on Tuesday, halting further police action. Justice N Harinath stayed proceedings against senior YSRCP leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, who faced a case filed by Thullur police over comments on Amaravati.

The case stemmed from a complaint by Kambhampati Sireesha of Rayapudi village in Guntur district, following Sajjala’s remarks in response to journalist VVR Krishnam Raju’s comments.

Reddy’s counsel S Dushyant Reddy argued that the case was politically motivated, and the charges were inapplicable. The court ordered a halt to further action pending review.

In a separate case, Justice Y Lakshmana Rao stayed proceedings against former Raptadu MLA Thopudurthi Prakash Reddy.

The case arose after police, citing a complaint by constable Mallikarjuna, alleged that YSRCP leaders, including Prakash Reddy, obstructed him from doing duties during a visit to console a minor victim’s family in Peruru. Prakash Reddy’s counsel Subrahmanya Sriram and M Balakrishna argued that the case was baseless and intended to harass the former MLA. The court directed police to file a counter, and adjourned the hearing for three weeks.