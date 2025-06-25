Clarify Telangana's concerns on Banakacharla project, CM Chandrababu Naidu tells Ministers

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is learnt to have instructed his Cabinet colleagues to clarify Telangana’s concerns regarding the Polavaram-Banakacharla project.

According to sources, after the conclusion of the Cabinet meeting at the State Secretariat on Tuesday, the Chief Minister held a discussion with the Ministers on the recent political developments.

Asserting that Andhra Pradesh will only be diverting the floodwaters of Godavari from Polavaram to Banakacharla without harming the interests of Telangana, Naidu said some forces in the neighbouring state were unnecessarily politicising the issue.

“All parties in Telangana are talking about the Polavaram-Banakacharla project, and they even discussed it in their Cabinet meeting yesterday (Monday). We too should present our arguments,” sources said, quoting Naidu. Noting that several projects have been constructed and more are underway on the Godavari in Telangana without obtaining necessary approvals, the Chief Minister said he had never opposed those projects.

“However, despite Andhra Pradesh being the lower riparian state, some leaders in Telangana are raising objections to the Polavaram-Banakacharla project for political reasons,” Naidu said.