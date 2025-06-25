Factors contributing to mango farmers’ distress in Andhra Pradesh

NELLORE: Mango farmers in Chittoor and Nellore districts are reeling under a severe crisis this season, despite a bumper harvest. A combination of factors including crashing market prices, delayed procurement, unseasonal rains and pest infestations, has turned what should have been a profitable season into a nightmare for thousands of growers, particularly those cultivating the Totapuri variety.

The state government had declared a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 12 per kg for Totapuri mangoes along with a Rs 4/kg subsidy to stabilize incomes.

However, in reality, mangoes are being bought for as little as Rs 4-5/kg. Traders and pulp units blame market saturation and competition from neighbouring Karnataka for ignoring MSP norms.

“Last year, we earned up to Rs 30,000 per tonne. This time, we’re forced to sell for as little as Rs 4,000. We’re not just losing profits - we’re sinking in debt,” saaid Kesavulu, a mango farmer from Chittoor district, standing beside crates of unsold fruit.

Enforcement of MSP for mangoes ineffective: farmers

Chittoor district saw a staggering 5 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of Totapuri mangoes this season, but only a fraction was processed - just 7 MT per day. Tirupati also witnessed low procurement despite harvesting 1.55 lakh MT.

The early onset of the monsoon led to premature harvesting and a market glut, while processing units remained inactive. Nature dealt another blow as strong winds and unseasonal rains in parts of Chittoor destroyed orchards just ahead of harvest, with an estimated 550 tonnes of mangoes lost. Moreover, infestations of sooty mold, fruit flies, and other pests rendered large quantities of fruit unsuitable for pulp extraction. This forced many pulp units to suspend operations. “It costs around Rs 65 to produce a kilo of mango pulp. If the fruit is of poor quality, we can’t recover costs. That’s why we are not buying mangoes this season,” pulp trader N S Rao explained their dilemma.

Despite intervention by officials, including Chittoor MP Daggumalla Prasad Rao and local district collectors, ground realities remain bleak. Farmers claim enforcement of the MSP is ineffective and accuse traders of exploiting the situation. “Some traders are billing at Rs 20,000 per tonne but deducting 12% in hidden charges. There’s no regulation or oversight,” Venkata Ramana, a local farmer said. “We lost not just the crop but the trees as well. It will take years to recover,” K. Nagaraj, another farmer affected by storms, added.