Fishermen protest over sea access in Andhra's Bapatla

GUNTUR: Tension gripped the Bapatla Collectorate on Tuesday as fishermen from Vijayalakshmipuram and eight other villages staged a protest demanding restoration of access to the sea through the Eepurupalem straight-cut canal.

A brief scuffle with police occurred during the dharna, but was quickly defused after District Collector J Venkata Murali and SP Tushar Dudi invited fishermen representatives for talks. The Collector assured that rocks blocking the canal mouth would be removed immediately and fishing routes restored. He announced the withdrawal of police cases against protestors and promised criminal action against those who dumped rocks illegally, obstructing the canal’s flow.

Over 20,000 families using 2,500 boats have reportedly been affected. The disruption was traced to an individual who diverted 500 tonnes of sand to reroute the canal, causing severe boat damage and access issues.

A special committee with officials from multiple departments and fishermen representatives will investigate the issue. A field-level report is expected within a month. Any illegal encroachments found will be dealt with under the CRZ Act. Dudi confirmed police cooperation in restoring routes. Fishermen leaders submitted complaints, and officials assured strong legal action and protection of livelihoods.