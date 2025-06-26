19.15 lakh Golden Families identified under P4 policy in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a comprehensive review meeting at his camp office in Amaravati on Wednesday to assess implementation of the P4 (Public-Private-People-Partnership) policy, aimed at eradicating poverty in Andhra Pradesh. The review focused on key aspects such as identifying mentors, and selecting ‘Golden Families’ under the P4 initiative.
According to officials, a total of 19,15,771 Golden Families have been identified across the State as part of the P4 policy. In all, 87,395 families have already been adopted by mentors.
Naidu stressed the importance of transforming P4 into a platform that connects individuals eager to assist the underprivileged with the families in need. He directed the officials to intensify efforts in linking mentors with Golden Families, and establish systems to provide necessary information and guidance to prospective mentors.
To ensure continuous oversight, the State government has established a dedicated call centre to monitor the programme. Naidu also instructed the officials to conduct surveys to assess the living conditions of Golden Families before and after their selection to measure improvement in their quality of life.
To expand mentor participation, Naidu proposed engaging industrialists, NRIs, celebrities, and the affluent through targeted programmes to explain the P4 concept, and invite them to serve as mentors.
He announced plans to personally reach out to CEOs, COOs, CFOs, MDs and chairpersons of the top 100 companies to encourage their participation in the initiative.
Additionally, Naidu plans to hold virtual meetings with Telugu communities in India, and abroad to highlight the programme’s significance, and invite them to join as mentors. He also suggested appointing NRIs as P4 advisors to boost their participation.
During the meeting, Naidu examined several logos designed to promote the zero-poverty initiative, and P4 concept.