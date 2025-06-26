19.15 lakh Golden Families identified under P4 policy in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a comprehensive review meeting at his camp office in Amaravati on Wednesday to assess implementation of the P4 (Public-Private-People-Partnership) policy, aimed at eradicating poverty in Andhra Pradesh. The review focused on key aspects such as identifying mentors, and selecting ‘Golden Families’ under the P4 initiative.

According to officials, a total of 19,15,771 Golden Families have been identified across the State as part of the P4 policy. In all, 87,395 families have already been adopted by mentors.

Naidu stressed the importance of transforming P4 into a platform that connects individuals eager to assist the underprivileged with the families in need. He directed the officials to intensify efforts in linking mentors with Golden Families, and establish systems to provide necessary information and guidance to prospective mentors.