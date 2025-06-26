85k MT of mangoes sent for processing: Chittoor Collector

TIRUPATI: Director of Horticulture and Silk Industry Department Dr K Srinivasulu and Chittoor District Collector Sumit Kumar on Wednesday reaffirmed the State government’s commitment to ensuring justice for mango farmers.

The two officials inspected the pulp units in Gangadhara Nellore, Gudipala mandal, and in Chittoor Urban. They issued directions to farmers and officials to ensure all necessary facilities are extended to growers. Addressing the media on the occasion, Collector Sumit Kumar reiterated that the government is committed to procuring the entire harvest of the Totapuri mango variety from the first week of June until the last fruit in July and August.

He said that Dr Srinivasulu was on a state-level review visit and that officials are monitoring mango procurement through an online system. He added that the government is taking special measures regarding procurement prices. On the occasion, he revealed that 85,000 metric tonnes of mangoes had been sent to various processing units so far. He added that around 35% to 40% of the mango harvest is completed in the district and is expected to reach 50% by the end of June. Procurement may slow after the first week of July, reaching 60% completion.

He acknowledged that mango-growing regions in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh are facing challenges due to a bumper harvest. This year’s yield has increased to five tons per farmer, creating a demand-supply imbalance in markets such as Krishnagiri and Srinivaspur.

To support farmers, the government is offering a subsidy of Rs 4 per kg, directly credited to their bank accounts. There is no acreage cap, and farmers can sell their entire yield to pulp industries. Farmers have been advised to follow time slots for bringing in produce due to storage limitations.