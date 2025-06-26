Amaravati to host India’s first Quantum Valley Centre by 2026, say experts at workshop curtain-raiser

VIJAYAWADA: In the lead-up to the National Quantum Workshop to be held in Amaravati on June 30, a curtain-raiser programme was held under the chairmanship of IT Secretary Katamaneni Bhaskar, in Vijayawada on Wednesday.
Top national and international experts from IBM, TCS, LTIMindtree, and the State government addressed the session, sharing insights on how quantum computing can transform sectors such as healthcare, finance, logistics, education, cybersecurity, and research.
Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Secretary Pradyumna emphasised that quantum computing is a fast, accurate, and revolutionary technology already being adopted globally. “From banking and defence to healthcare and education, quantum technology is entering lives faster than expected,” he said, noting that Andhra Pradesh, with its strong IT talent, is well-positioned to lead this technological revolution. He announced that the government will establish the Quantum Valley Centre in Amaravati by January 2026, and affirmed the State’s commitment to the National Quantum Mission.
“The world is watching Amaravati,” he said, citing designs by the UK’s Norman Foster, and investments already underway. Prof Anil Prabhakar, Member of the National Quantum Mission and TCS Advisor, said that quantum computing offers real-time solutions in drug discovery, electric vehicle battery design, route optimisation, and cybersecurity.
“The 1000-qubit computer is already outdated. With the Quantum Valley, Amaravati will become a beacon for research, education, and industrial collaboration,” he added.
IBM India Director Dr Amit Singhe called the Amaravati Quantum Tech Park a “key national development,” revealing that IBM is working on a quantum system named Starling, and has committed to installing logical qubit computers in Amaravati.
LTIMindtree Lead Vijaya Rao said that quantum artificial intelligence is being explored across sectors such as supply chains, robotics, and climate risk analysis. “Our partnership with IBM and TCS in Amaravati Quantum Valley will support both enterprise solutions and academia,” she said.
Bhaskar concluded the session by reiterating that the Amaravati Quantum Valley Center will be India’s first, and will support not just Andhra Pradesh but institutions and industries across the country.