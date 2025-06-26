Amaravati to host India’s first Quantum Valley Centre by 2026, say experts at workshop curtain-raiser

VIJAYAWADA: In the lead-up to the National Quantum Workshop to be held in Amaravati on June 30, a curtain-raiser programme was held under the chairmanship of IT Secretary Katamaneni Bhaskar, in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Top national and international experts from IBM, TCS, LTIMindtree, and the State government addressed the session, sharing insights on how quantum computing can transform sectors such as healthcare, finance, logistics, education, cybersecurity, and research.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Secretary Pradyumna emphasised that quantum computing is a fast, accurate, and revolutionary technology already being adopted globally. “From banking and defence to healthcare and education, quantum technology is entering lives faster than expected,” he said, noting that Andhra Pradesh, with its strong IT talent, is well-positioned to lead this technological revolution. He announced that the government will establish the Quantum Valley Centre in Amaravati by January 2026, and affirmed the State’s commitment to the National Quantum Mission.