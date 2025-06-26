Andhra Pradesh Governor, Nara Lokesh highlight growth vision at Krishna University convocation

MACHILIPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh Governor and Krishna University Chancellor S Abdul Nazeer presided over the combined sixth, seventh and eighth convocation at its campus auditorium on Wednesday. HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh attended as the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, Nazeer emphasised the importance of the Swarnandhra @ 2047, stating that the roadmap aligns closely with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047, aiming to position Andhra Pradesh among the top three States in the country. He noted that with its strategic advantage of having India’s second-longest coastline, abundant natural resources and a growing pool of skilled manpower, the State is poised to become a global economic leader. The State will focus on sectors such as agricultural innovation, renewable energy and IT services to drive long-term, inclusive growth.

He lauded Vice-Chancellor Prof. K Ramji and his team for achieving NAAC B+ accreditation, calling it a significant milestone in the university’s journey toward excellence. He expressed confidence that the university is on a steady path to becoming a centre of technological renaissance and inclusive development.

“Education is the solution to all problems in society. You have the ability and potential to change the world,” said HRD, IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh. “Graduation is not the end of learning; it’s the beginning of a lifelong journey. Dream big, whether it’s building satellites, designing green buildings or launching startups. In this digital age, knowledge is the greatest wealth. Be proud of your roots, stay true to your values, and never fear failure. Success lies in growth with purpose. Become leaders who inspire others and shape the future of our state and nation.”

The convocation began with the presentation of the annual report by Vice-Chancellor Prof. K Ramji. Mandava Prabhakar Rao, chairman and managing director of Nuziveedu Seeds, delivered the convocation oration and was conferred the Honoris Causa for the sixth convocation. Two other eminent personalities, Prof. MNV Ravi Kumar, distinguished university research professor at the University of Alabama, USA, and Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty, founder and CEO of Greenko Group, were conferred the Honoris Causa for the seventh and eighth convocations, respectively.