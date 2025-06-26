Andhra Pradesh’s Quantum Valley to be first-of-its-kind in India

VIJAYAWADA: In a major leap towards making the state a global hub for deep-tech innovation, the state government is establishing the Quantum Valley in Amaravati, first-of-its-kind in India.
Spearheaded by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and aligned with India’s Rs 6,003 crore National Quantum Mission, the Amaravati Quantum Valley is expected to become a game-changer for both the state’s economy and India’s position in the global quantum ecosystem.
The project is scheduled for inauguration on January 1, 2026.
Spread over 50 acres, this futuristic tech park will house India’s most powerful quantum computer, the 156-qubit IBM Quantum System Two, and is being developed by Larsen & Toubro (L&T).
The initiative promises to generate thousands of high-end jobs, attract global investments, and support a vast ecosystem of startups, multinationals, defence, and space-tech companies.
It will also drive innovation in key sectors such as healthcare, finance, cybersecurity, aerospace, and logistics.
“This is not just about job creation, it’s about building a deep-tech economy where AP becomes the backbone of India’s future technologies,” Secretary (ITE & C) Katamaneni Bhaskar told TNIE.
“Tech giants need operational ecosystems, and Quantum Valley will be that platform. We envision Andhra Pradesh as India’s own Silicon Valley, earning revenue even by offering services and infrastructure to major players.”
Quantum computing is a revolutionary technology that processes information using qubits instead of classical bits. Unlike traditional bits (which exist in 0 or 1), qubits leverage superposition and entanglement, allowing them to exist in multiple states simultaneously.
This makes quantum computers capable of solving complex problems far beyond the reach of even today’s fastest supercomputers.
Potential applications are vast including in pharmaceuticals, quantum simulations can drastically speed up drug discovery, in finance, quantum algorithms can better model risk and optimize portfolios and in cybersecurity, quantum systems offer the promise of secure communications through post-quantum cryptography.
The Valley will also facilitate breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, where quantum systems can train massive models with greater efficiency, and logistics, where complex routing can be optimized at scale.
‘Quantum Valley set to be nucleus of deep-tech’
“This is not about replacing conventional jobs, it’s about enhancing productivity and solving challenges that classical computing simply can’t,” Bhaskar added. He also revealed that the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub will play a key role in upskilling Andhra Pradesh’s youth to meet the demands of a quantum future.
The initiative emphasizes academia-industry collaboration, with Andhra University launching specialised quantum degree programs from the 2025-26 academic year. Global partnerships are already underway with Purdue University (USA) and the University of Tokyo (Japan), supporting researcher exchanges and joint innovation programs.
Speaking to TNIE, Prof Anil Prabhakar of IIT Madras, a quantum communications expert and advisor at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), hailed the development. “Amaravati hosting India’s first IBM quantum computer is a game-changer.”
“Until now, Indian researchers had to rely on foreign systems. Local access enables real-time research, quicker innovation cycles, and deeper integration with classical systems,” he added.
He noted the interdisciplinary nature of the project, “It brings together talents from engineering, medicine, logistics, and materials science. With India’s robust research ecosystem and focus on skilling, we are well positioned to lead in global quantum innovation.”
With India’s quantum computing market projected to grow to $500 million by 2035, Amaravati’s Quantum Valley is poised to be the nucleus of India’s deep-tech revolution.