Andhra Pradesh’s Quantum Valley to be first-of-its-kind in India

VIJAYAWADA: In a major leap towards making the state a global hub for deep-tech innovation, the state government is establishing the Quantum Valley in Amaravati, first-of-its-kind in India.

Spearheaded by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and aligned with India’s Rs 6,003 crore National Quantum Mission, the Amaravati Quantum Valley is expected to become a game-changer for both the state’s economy and India’s position in the global quantum ecosystem.

The project is scheduled for inauguration on January 1, 2026.

Spread over 50 acres, this futuristic tech park will house India’s most powerful quantum computer, the 156-qubit IBM Quantum System Two, and is being developed by Larsen & Toubro (L&T).

The initiative promises to generate thousands of high-end jobs, attract global investments, and support a vast ecosystem of startups, multinationals, defence, and space-tech companies.

It will also drive innovation in key sectors such as healthcare, finance, cybersecurity, aerospace, and logistics.

“This is not just about job creation, it’s about building a deep-tech economy where AP becomes the backbone of India’s future technologies,” Secretary (ITE & C) Katamaneni Bhaskar told TNIE.

“Tech giants need operational ecosystems, and Quantum Valley will be that platform. We envision Andhra Pradesh as India’s own Silicon Valley, earning revenue even by offering services and infrastructure to major players.”

Quantum computing is a revolutionary technology that processes information using qubits instead of classical bits. Unlike traditional bits (which exist in 0 or 1), qubits leverage superposition and entanglement, allowing them to exist in multiple states simultaneously.

This makes quantum computers capable of solving complex problems far beyond the reach of even today’s fastest supercomputers.

Potential applications are vast including in pharmaceuticals, quantum simulations can drastically speed up drug discovery, in finance, quantum algorithms can better model risk and optimize portfolios and in cybersecurity, quantum systems offer the promise of secure communications through post-quantum cryptography.

The Valley will also facilitate breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, where quantum systems can train massive models with greater efficiency, and logistics, where complex routing can be optimized at scale.