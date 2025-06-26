Dole for jobless will be given this year: Minister Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT and TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has announced that the unemployment allowance to youth will be extended this year itself.

Addressing the TDP rank and file of Machilipatnam constituency as part of his visit to Krishna district on Wednesday, Lokesh said recruitment of more than 16,000 teachers through Mega DSC is going on.

“We are also attracting investments, and establishing industries to generate employment on a large scale. We will commence the payment of unemployment allowance this year,” Lokesh said.

In a big push to reach out to the TDP rank and file, Lokesh said, “From now onwards, party chief Chandrababu Naidu, and I will talk to 5 activists everyday, and take feedback on the implementation of government programmes, and internal issues of the party. “Some problems are arising due to the communication gap. No activist who works hard for the party, will be ignored. Their services will be duly recognised,” he said.

The achievements of the coalition government should be taken to every household by party activists from July 2 as part of ‘Suparipalanalo Tholi Adugu’ programme, he said.

Lokesh urged the TDP rank and file to give up arrogance, and be polite, and available to the people always to resolve their issues.