Geo-tagging of all citizens by November: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stated that every person in Andhra Pradesh will be geo-tagged and Aadhaar-authenticated by November. “Every family will be tagged as a unit, and every house will also be geo-tagged. In case of any disaster like a cyclone, we’ll be able to target support down to the household level,” Naidu said.
Addressing the FICCI National Executive Committee meeting on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said “We’re creating a ‘data lake repository’ combining all state and central welfare schemes with personal data like assets, liabilities, and profession. Over 40-50 parameters-like humidity, temperature, water levels, air quality, and cyclone alerts, will be monitored in real-time using AI. The idea is to use this data to build a model of governance for the rest of the country and even the world,” he said.
Naidu laid out a bold vision for the state’s future, emphasising a transition from the “Ease of Doing Business” to the “Speed of Doing Business.”
By 2047, AP will be No. 1 State in country on all parameters: Naidu
He described FICCI as the most influential body in commerce, trade, and policymaking, and stressed the value of platforms like Davos for fostering dialogue among politicians, business leaders, and academicians. He noted that he had attended Davos every time he served as Chief Minister, reflecting his long-standing belief in global engagement.
He reiterated that economic reform and poverty eradication must go hand in hand. Citing the liberalisation spearheaded by late Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao as a turning point in India’s economic history, he acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role in providing the kind of stable governance that has made India the world’s fastest-growing economy.
Naidu said that Andhra Pradesh is closely mirroring this national momentum. AP recorded 8.21% GSDP growth in 2024-25, making it the second-fastest growing state in India.
He noted that the state’s per capita income has surged past the national average. Over the past year, the state secured Rs 9.62 lakh crore in fresh investments,with a potential 8.79 lakh new jobs. He cited major investment commitments from companies such as Ashok Leyland, Adani, JSW, Daikin, BPCL, LG, and Aramco, demonstrating the state’s popularity as an investment destination.
Furthermore, he highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s infrastructural prowess, building three greenfield ports and seven greenfield airports. He also outlined three industrial corridors-Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Chennai-Bengaluru, and Visakhapatnam-Chennai. “By 2047, Andhra Pradesh will be the No.1 state on all parameters” he noted. Our capital, Amaravati, is being developed as a greenfield city, where people can enjoy good health and a high life expectancy. We invite investors and visionaries to be part of AP’s future.”
Reflecting on his three-decade-long advocacy for technology, Naidu said he had promoted IT when it was virtually unknown in India, leading to the development of Hyderabad’s Hi-Tech City. Now, he said, Andhra Pradesh is moving into frontier areas like AI, quantum computing, commercial satellites, drones, and nanotechnology.
The Chief Minister engaged in an interactive session with industry leaders, highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s strengths in infrastructure, connectivity, and policy support.
On rural empowerment, he highlighted the “One Family, One Entrepreneur” model under the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub.