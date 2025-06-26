Geo-tagging of all citizens by November: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stated that every person in Andhra Pradesh will be geo-tagged and Aadhaar-authenticated by November. “Every family will be tagged as a unit, and every house will also be geo-tagged. In case of any disaster like a cyclone, we’ll be able to target support down to the household level,” Naidu said.

Addressing the FICCI National Executive Committee meeting on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said “We’re creating a ‘data lake repository’ combining all state and central welfare schemes with personal data like assets, liabilities, and profession. Over 40-50 parameters-like humidity, temperature, water levels, air quality, and cyclone alerts, will be monitored in real-time using AI. The idea is to use this data to build a model of governance for the rest of the country and even the world,” he said.

Naidu laid out a bold vision for the state’s future, emphasising a transition from the “Ease of Doing Business” to the “Speed of Doing Business.”

By 2047, AP will be No. 1 State in country on all parameters: Naidu

He described FICCI as the most influential body in commerce, trade, and policymaking, and stressed the value of platforms like Davos for fostering dialogue among politicians, business leaders, and academicians. He noted that he had attended Davos every time he served as Chief Minister, reflecting his long-standing belief in global engagement.