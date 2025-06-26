Tap vast opportunities in Andhra Pradesh, CM Chandrababu Naidu invites NASSCOM

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu invited NASSCOM (National Association of Software and Service Companies) representatives to invest in Andhra Pradesh, and tap the vast opportunities in the IT and services sectors.

During their meeting at his camp office in Undavalli on Wednesday, the Chief Minister encouraged the NASSCOM delegation to partner with the State government in the IT and services sectors. NASSCOM representatives expressed interest in working with the Andhra Pradesh government in BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) sectors, and in introducing new technologies.

Naidu explained that AP is making efforts to deliver technology-driven services to the people, and has created a data lake treating each household as a unit, with plans to expand services based on this system. He mentioned that just as IT was promoted during his earlier tenure, his current focus is on advancing quantum computing. “The State is committed to bringing transformative changes in the education system, besides ensuring that investors get access to skilled human resources,” he asserted.

NASSCOM representatives lauded the Andhra Pradesh’s development trajectory under the leadership of Naidu.