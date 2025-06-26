UK ready to collaborate with AP government on development of capital Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: British Deputy High Commissioner to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Gareth Wynn Owen, paid a courtesy visit to Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Dr P Narayana in Amaravati.

The duo focused on strengthening UK-Andhra Pradesh collaboration in infrastructure and urban development, particularly in the context of Amaravati’s revival as Andhra Pradesh’s capital. Wynn Owen, who has overseen UK engagements in the two Telugu states since 2022, praised the vision and momentum being brought to Amaravati’s development under the leadership of CM N Chandrababu Naidu. He said the UK is keen to work closely with the AP government to contribute to the capital’s economic and infrastructural growth.

The delegation included Dean Purvis, chair of Infrastructure Exports - UK, who heads global infrastructure business initiatives in transport, utilities and power sectors, and Rohit Chandragiri, senior trade and investment adviser.