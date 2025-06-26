Voice-enabled CCTV cameras to curb irregularities at Durga temple in Anhdra

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to curb unethical practices and enhance the experience for devotees at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri, temple authorities are introducing a voice-based grievance redressal system.

Following numerous complaints from devotees, ranging from barbers demanding tips at the tonsuring hall to cloakroom and mobile phone deposit operators charging excessive fees, Executive Officer (EO) VK Seena Naik has decided to install voice-enabled CCTV cameras across key locations on the premises.

“These voice-enabled cameras will let devotees instantly report any inconvenience during their visit,” Seena Naik told TNIE. He added that complaint boxes would also be placed throughout the temple to collect feedback and help authorities respond quickly to issues.

The EO said the move aims to eliminate bribery, stop irregularities, and create a more transparent and devoted-friendly environment. “The new system will allow us to resolve grievances on the spot and take immediate corrective measures,” he said.

During recent surprise inspections, officials found multiple irregularities. Fines were imposed on the security team and cloakroom contractors for violations. The EO emphasised that clear instructions have been issued to barbers and contractors not to demand extra money from devotees.

“Ensuring a hassle-free darshan is our top priority. Any further violations will result in strict action, including termination of contracts,” Seena Naik warned.