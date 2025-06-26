Wife, lover plot man’s murder in Andhra's Anantapur; held

ANANTAPUR: In a shocking case of crime driven by an extramarital affair, a woman and her lover were arrested for murdering her husband near Rachanapalli in Anantapur rural mandal on Wednesday.

The murder mystery was cracked within six hours by the Anantapur rural police. The victim was identified as Kummara Narasapuram Suresh Babu (43), a resident of Sadashiva Colony in Akkampalli village, and was brutally murdered near Rachanapalli while returning home on his two-wheeler after closing his hotel on Kalyanadurgam Road.

The two accused have been identified as Baba Fakhruddin (34), a fruit vendor from Goradindla village in Atmakur mandal, presently residing in Sadashiva Colony, and deceased Suresh Babu’s wife, Kummara Narasapuram Anita (37).

According to Anantapur Rural DSP Venkatesulu, Suresh Babu’s wife Anita earlier worked in a hotel and had developed an illicit relationship with Baba Fakhruddin over the past two months. When Suresh Babu found suspicious of his wife’s behaviour and reportedly warned and attacked her several times under the influence of alcohol.

Police nab accused within 6 hrs of committing murder

In order to get rid of Suresh, Anita discussed her problems with lover Fakhruddin and suggested eliminating him to continue their affair. “The duo hatched a plan to kill Suresh Babu while he was returning home after work. On Tuesday, Baba Fakhruddin visited Marthadu for business, but Anita called him and insisted that the murder be executed that night.

As planned, when Suresh Babu left for home on his bike, Fakhruddin intercepted him midway. He first hurled an empty bottle at Suresh Babu, causing him to fall off the bike. Fakhruddin then attacked him with a screwdriver and bludgeoned him to death with a rock before fleeing the scene,” said DSP Venkatesulu. Following the incident, a case of suspicious death has been registered, and the accused apprehended within six hours. Later, the sections were altered to Sec 103 (1) of BNS.