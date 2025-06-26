YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy moves AP High Court to quash case over Palnadu accident

VIJAYAWADA: Former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has filed a petition in the AP High Court seeking to quash a case registered against him by the Nallapadu police in connection with a fatal accident at Rentapalla village in Palnadu district.

The incident occurred during Jagan’s visit, resulting in the death of Cheeli Singayya after being struck by a vehicle. Jagan, named the second accused, argued that the vehicle he was travelling in weighed nearly 4,000 kg with security personnel, making it unlikely to have crushed the victim.

He dismissed the police version as fabricated and politically motivated.

Initially booked under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (death by negligence) based on a complaint by Singayya’s wife, the case was later altered to include Sections 105 (culpable homicide) and 49 (abetment), allegedly based on a statement by one Durga Rao.

Jagan contended that a Tata Safari initially identified as the vehicle involved in the accident, and its driver and owner were arrested, and later released on bail. He criticised the seizure of his vehicle, the addition of serious charges without evidence, and warned of damage to his reputation.

He requested interim relief, and an urgent hearing, which Justice V Lakshmanarao scheduled for Thursday. Petitions from YSRCP leaders, including Subba Reddy, Perni Nani, Vidadala Rajini, and K Nageswara Reddy, were also posted for hearing on the same day.