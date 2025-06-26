YSRCP regime case study of undesirable leadership: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu described the Emergency Period as a black mark on Indian Democracy.

Addressing a programme -- Samvidhan Hatya Diwas -- organised at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in the city on Wednesday to mark the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, he emphasised that the Emergency imosed on June 25, 1975, remains an indelible scar on India’s democracy, a day when the Constitution and citizens’ fundamental rights were trampled.

Naidu characterised the Emergency as a textbook example of how governance should not function, while labelling the past five years of administration under the YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh as a case study of undesirable leadership.

Expressing confidence in the progress made, he noted that the alliance of three parties—TDP, BJP and JSP—has taken its first step towards effective governance within a year. Committing to work tirelessly day and night, he pledged his dedication to the Telugu people who support him, vowing to serve their interests with unwavering resolve.