YSRCP regime case study of undesirable leadership: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu described the Emergency Period as a black mark on Indian Democracy.
Addressing a programme -- Samvidhan Hatya Diwas -- organised at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in the city on Wednesday to mark the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, he emphasised that the Emergency imosed on June 25, 1975, remains an indelible scar on India’s democracy, a day when the Constitution and citizens’ fundamental rights were trampled.
Naidu characterised the Emergency as a textbook example of how governance should not function, while labelling the past five years of administration under the YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh as a case study of undesirable leadership.
Expressing confidence in the progress made, he noted that the alliance of three parties—TDP, BJP and JSP—has taken its first step towards effective governance within a year. Committing to work tirelessly day and night, he pledged his dedication to the Telugu people who support him, vowing to serve their interests with unwavering resolve.
Paying floral tributes to BR Ambedkar, the architect of Indian Constitution, Naidu highlighted the 21-month period of authoritarian rule, during which dissenters were jailed, the media was silenced, and the judiciary was undermined.
He recalled the Allahabad High Court’s 1975 ruling declaring an election invalid, and despite the Supreme Court allowing a caretaker government, the then-rulers, driven by arrogance, declared Emergency.
Naidu also referenced the forced sterilisation campaign, and the undemocratic ousting of NT Rama Rao’s government, during his 1984 heart surgery in the US, noted that Rama Rao’s triumphant return after 30 days symbolised a victory for democracy. Describing India as the world’s largest democracy, Naidu stressed the need to learn from both its highs and lows over 78 years of Independence.
He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for instituting Samvidhan Hatya Diwas to educate future generations. He acknowledged JSP chief Pawan Kalyan’s resilience, and reaffirmed his commitment to work tirelessly for the people of the Telugu States. Calling for awareness of history, especially among the younger generation unfamiliar with the Emergency, Naidu hailed Modi’s leadership as a blessing, aiming for a developed India and a golden Andhra Pradesh.