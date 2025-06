RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : Union Minister for Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has said the Akhanda Godavari Pushkara Project will boost tourism in the Godavari Region, besides providing direct and indirect employment to 8,000 people.

Shekhawat, along with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, laid the foundation stone for the `97 crore Akhanda Godavari Project at Pushkara Ghat in the city on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the allocation of funds for the project under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme will be utilised for the development of the Havelock Bridge, Pushkara Ghat and other important places.

“Pushakara Ghat will become a major spiritual place in the country. Tent city will be set up in 120 acres of Bridge Lanka in the Godavari river, which is connected with the old rail bridge. Theme parks will be developed on the Havelock Bridge, showcasing the rich history of Rajamahendravaram,” he said.

The Union Minister assured that Rajamahendravaram will get heritage tag soon. Shekhawat emphasised the potential of the tourism sector to generate employment opportunities, and contribute to the State’s economy.

Double engine govt is driving AP’s growth: PK

The Akhanda Godavari project will be completed swiftly, making it a renowned tourist destination in the country. A Buddhist circuit, eco tourism and infrastructure development also will be taken up. Andhra Pradesh will become a major tourist destination with the potential to attract 35 lakh tourists per annum by 2035. “Plans are also afoot to develop Puttaparthi, Araku and other places in AP as major tourist destinations. We are setting up lights and sound show in Puttaparthi and Araku,” he revealed.

He said, “India is projected to get 3 billion domestic tourist visits, and 20 million foreign tourist arrivals in 2025. India has made significant progress in the World Economic Forum’s Travel and Tourism Development Index, moving from 54th to 39th place.” Pawan Kalyan said, “Our State is achieving rapid economic development as there is a double engine government.”

Ministers Kandula Durgesh and N Ramanaidu, MP Daggubati Purandeswari, MLAs Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary and Adireddy Srinivas, Special CS Ajay Jain, East Godavari Collector P Prasanthi and others were present.