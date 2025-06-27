Andhra Pradesh HC extends senior IPS officer Anjaneyulu's bail by two months

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court extended the interim bail of senior IPS officer PSR Anjaneyulu by two months in a case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the APPSC Group-1 Mains exam paper evaluation, and fund misappropriation.

During the case hearing on Thursday, PSR’s counsel Nagesh Reddy informed the court that the officer underwent bypass surgery on June 25, and sought an extension of the interim bail, which was set to expire.

Justice Y Lakshmana Rao, considering the medical grounds, extended the bail until August 28, when the main bail petition will be heard.

In the same case, the bail petition of co-accused Madhusudan, director of Camsign, was also heard.

Madhusudan, who is in judicial custody for 50 days, is suffering from gallbladder and kidney ailments without proper medical care in the jail, he said.

Justice Lakshmana Rao directed the Vijayawada District Jail Superintendent to get medical tests conducted on Madhusudan at the government hospital, and submit a report. The hearing was adjourned to July 1.