Baba Ramdev’s yoga centre at Horsley Hills likely

TIRUPATI: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Thursday visited Horsley Hills in Andhra Pradesh to explore the feasibility of establishing an International Yoga Centre.

He said the serene environment, clean air, and cool climate made the site ideal for a global spiritual hub. “The place I inspected in Horsley Hills is perfect for establishing an international yoga centre,” said Baba Ramdev. “This beautiful environment is favourable to a yoga centre.”

Describing Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as a ‘visionary leader’, Yoga guru Ramdev announced that Patanjali, with government support, would proceed with plans to set up an International Spiritual Centre on the hill, which he said had a rich historical legacy.

Located about 25 km from Madanapalle and 140 km from Tirupati, Horsley Hills stands at 4,200 feet above sea level and offers a mild climate year-round. Though under Forest Department jurisdiction, the site is managed by the State Tourism Department.

A Patanjali team had earlier conducted a site survey on 14 April, inspecting guest houses, private resorts, and a vacant plot near the Revenue Guest House. They found the area suitable for an International Wellness Centre due to its tranquil surroundings.