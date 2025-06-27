Cheeli Singaiah death case: Andhra Pradesh HC adjourns Jagan’s quash petition hearing

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court adjourned the hearing of quash petitions filed by YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and party leaders in the Cheeli Singaiah death case to Friday.

The case stems from an incident where Singaiah was fatally hit by Jagan’s vehicle during his visit to Rentapalla in Sattenapalli mandal of Palnadu district.

Based on a complaint lodged by Singaiah’s wife Cheeli Lourdes Mary, Nallapadu police registered a case under BNS Section 106(1), later altered it to Section 105 read with 49.

During the hearing on Thursday, Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas sought time to gather case details as the petitions are being heard for the first time. The petitioners’ counsel argued that the charges do not apply, and expressed concern over the hasty police action.

The AG clarified that quash petitions cannot include arrest protection, citing the Supreme Court ruling, and assured no precipitate action.