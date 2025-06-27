CM Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh hail Cognizant’s decision to set up campus in Vizag

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh have welcomed Cognizant Technology Solutions’ decision to establish a major campus in Visakhapatnam.

Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar, in a post on social media platform X, announced, “Our next stop is Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, where we are building a 22-acre Cognizant campus to tap into the extraordinary talent pool in the state. Thanks to @naralokesh and @ncbn for their leadership and for partnering with us on this expansion.”

Responding to the announcement, Naidu posted, “#CognizantComingToAP. Our youngsters are indeed extraordinarily talented, tech-driven, and ready to take on the world. This is a chance for mutual growth—driving innovation while powering the future of our state. The state-of-the-art campus in Kapuluppada, Visakhapatnam, will significantly contribute to the development of Swarna Andhra, driven by innovation, talent, and global partnerships. Welcome to Visakhapatnam!”

Lokesh also thanked Ravi Kumar for choosing Visakhapatnam as a strategic hub. “This campus is not just an investment in infrastructure—it’s a vote of confidence in the youth of Andhra Pradesh. Under the visionary leadership of CM @ncbn, we are committed to transforming AP into a global innovation and employment powerhouse,” he posted.

The Kapuluppada campus is expected to create high-end employment opportunities, aligning with the State government’s broader vision of positioning Andhra Pradesh as a top-tier destination for technology and innovation-driven investments.