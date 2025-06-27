Deputy CM funds drinking water tank at Konidela

KURNOOL: A 90,000-litre drinking water tank will be constructed in Konidela village, Nandikotkur Mandal, Nandyal district, with a budget of `50 lakh, personally funded by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

The foundation stone was laid on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, Nandyal District Collector G Rajakumari lauded the initiative as part of the State government’s grassroots development agenda under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan.

She instructed officials to ensure high-quality construction, to be completed within four months.

Nandyal MP Byreddy Shabari praised the swift progress under the new coalition government and appreciated Pawan Kalyan for fulfilling his promise to Konidela village. She called for more leaders committed to public welfare.

Nandikotkur MLA G Jayasurya thanked the Deputy CM and assured continued development, including resolving drainage issues. Railway Koduru MLA Sridhar, Handicrafts Corporation Chairman Pasupuleti Hariprasad, and other officials were also present.