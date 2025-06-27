House panel in Andhra Pradesh seeks strict laws to curb loan, betting apps

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly’s Petitions Committee, chaired by Deputy Speaker K Raghurama Krishna Raju, has called for stronger laws and systems to combat the rising threat of cybercrimes, particularly those involving fraudulent betting and loan apps.

Speaking to the media at the Assembly premises, Raghurama said such apps have been deceiving thousands of unsuspecting individuals, causing serious financial and psychological harm. He was joined by committee members Anakapalli MLA Konatala Ramakrishna, Bheemili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, and Visakhapatnam North MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju.

On the occasion, the Deputy Speaker noted that a petition from Bhimavaram had been discussed by the committee, highlighting the need for urgent intervention. “Betting and loan apps are destroying lives. In Telangana alone, 950 people were duped last year. Though exact numbers for Andhra Pradesh are unavailable, officials estimate thousands have been affected,” he said.

At the national level, the lack of centralised data makes it difficult to gauge the full scale of the issue, Raghurama added.

The committee discussed existing laws, the efforts of the police, and the need to further strengthen cybercrime legislation. Raghurama cited ongoing legal proceedings related to the Andhra Pradesh Gaming Act, 2020, which some have challenged in court, arguing that skill-based games should not be banned.

“The Supreme Court upheld the High Court’s directive to constitute a panel to define skill and chance-based games. Though the committee submitted its report in August 2023 and the State filed a counter in August 2024, the case is still pending,” Raghurama said. He urged the Advocate General to expedite the hearing.

He emphasised the need for new legal provisions through the Assembly to effectively counter cyber fraud and protect citizens.

The committee has invited officials from the IT and Home Departments to attend its next meeting on July 18 for further deliberations.