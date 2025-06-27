Month-long Varahi festivities begin at Durga temple on a grand note in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The month-long Varahi festivities commenced with grandeur at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri on Thursday, as the Ashada masam began.

Temple Executive Officer (EO) VK Seena Naik and his wife offered the ceremonial first Saare (traditional offering) to Goddess Kanaka Durga, marking the start of the celebrations. The ritual included offerings of turmeric, vermilion, bangles, chalimidi (a sweet delicacy), henna leaves (gorintaku), flowers, and new garments (Shesha Vasthrams), accompanied by devotional music and drum beats.

The EO Seena Naik expressed joy in offering the first Saree and said such offerings would continue throughout the Ashada month with ceremonial elegance.

Highlighting upcoming events, he said that devotees from Telangana will present a golden Bonam to the deity on June 29. The temple will also host the Shakambari festival from July 8 to 10, another key celebration during this season. The temple is preparing for a large influx of devotees during the festive period.

Later in the day, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and her family visited the temple, offered a Saree, and had darshanam of the presiding deity. She was received with temple honours and received blessings from priests.