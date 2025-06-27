Prakasam District Collector Thameem Ansariya to mentor Golden Families under P4 Programme

ONGOLE: Prakasam District Collector A Thameem Ansariya on Thursday announced that she would adopt and mentor bonded labour-free families in the district under the P4 Programme, reaffirming her commitment to social empowerment.

She said during a video conference review meeting with sub-Collectors, RDOs, municipal commissioners, and mandal-level officers on the progress of the “P4 – Programme for Poverty-free and Productive Families” and the identification of Bangaru Kutumbaalu (Golden Families) and their Margadarsis (Mentors). The Collector said the government launched the P4 initiative as part of its ‘Vision 2047’ plan to achieve a poverty-free State. She directed officials to expedite the identification of Golden Families and their mentors, and to complete the process by August 15.

“We have identified about 74,000 Golden Families in the district. Officers must identify Margadarsis for them from among NRIs, wealthy individuals, institutions, organisations or corporates,” she said.

The Collector urged officials to promptly upload family and mentor data, said mentoring by individuals or organisations is unlimited, and successors must continue support. She will review progress weekly.