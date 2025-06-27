Rs 15-crore Science Centre inaugurated in Rajahmundry

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : Union Minister for Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday inaugurated the newly constructed Science Centre at Bommuru, developed at a cost of `15.20 crore. He said the centre would play a vital role in promoting scientific literacy and curiosity through interactive exhibits, educational programmes, and engaging activities.

The Minister said science centres and museums are instrumental in developing scientific aptitude, research thinking, and creativity among students. He noted that the Rajamahendravaram centre elevates the city—already known as AP’s cultural capital—into a budding science hub.

He explained that the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Culture, is the implementing agency for the scheme aimed at fostering a culture of science.

Under this initiative, the government supports the establishment of science cities, centres, innovation hubs, and digital planetariums based on state proposals.

Shekhawat said that science centres are the brainchild of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and several states are now proactively establishing them to nurture innovation.

Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan announced that the centre would be renamed after Swamy Gnanananda, a renowned physicist from Bhimavaram in West Godavari district.

He said the Science Centre will function as an educational facility using interactive displays, events, and activities to teach science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

BJP MP Daggubati Purandeswari described the inauguration as a landmark moment for East Godavari, noting that the centre would foster research skills among students in the Godavari region.