18th-century sculpture found in Kadapa district

KADAPA: A rare idol, believed to date back to the 18th century, was unearthed in Rekulakunta village of Brahmamgari Matham mandal when Vice-President of the Brahmamgari Matham mandal Parishad Kunapuli Rajashekar Naidu was ploughing his farmland on Friday morning.

Noted writer and historian Bommishetty Ramesh described the sculpture as a significant archaeological discovery offering valuable insight into the region’s cultural and historical legacy.

The finely crafted idol depicts a woman holding a child on her left hip, suggesting it may represent a maternal deity. Ramesh said the sculpture features intricate detailing, including a koppu on the left side, a pendant around the neck, and bangles on both arms and legs. Her right hand holds a flower, intricately carved by artisans of the period.

“The sculpture clearly shows the draping of cloth from the waist, large carved ears, and an overall sense of maternal grace and craftsmanship,” Ramesh noted. Historian Ramesh reported the discovery to Kota Mrutyunjaya Rao, Assistant Professor in the Department of Fine Arts at Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa.

Local historians have called for the sculpture’s preservation and urged officials to take immediate steps to protect such artefacts for research and conservation.