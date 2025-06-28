Andhra Pradesh government accords approvals to a slew of projects

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Friday accorded approvals to a slew of industries. Among those are Krishnapatnam Power Corporation Limited (KPCL), which is set to establish a 350 MW Solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Thamminapatnam and Mommidi villages of SPSR Nellore district with a Rs 1,225 crore investment, creating 575 jobs. Furthermore, the government also waived off a Rs 54 crore extension of time fee, contingent on project completion within two years as per the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Clean Energy Policy-2024.

The government also allocated 22.80 acres at MPSEZ in Naidupeta at Rs 50 lakh per acre to Sangam Milk Producer Company Limited to set up a milk and cultured products manufacturing unit with an investment of Rs 112 crore. The project is expected to generate 400 jobs.

GINFRA Precisions Private Limited secured 121.53 acres in Thimmasamudram of Anantapur district at Rs 8.30 lakh per acre for a Bi-Modular Charge Systems (BMCS) unit for 155 mm artillery guns. The Rs 1,150 crore project, expected to employ 299 people, must meet phase-I obligations within 14 months.

Raymond Group will invest Rs 1,201.95 crore to establish textile, auto-component, and aerospace manufacturing facilities in Sri Satya Sai District, creating 6,571 jobs. The projects, located in Raptadu, Gudipalli, and Tekulodu, will receive tailored incentives, including land allocation, capital subsidies, and power tariff reimbursements, to foster industrial development.