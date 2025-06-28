Andhra Pradesh government rolls out aerospace and defence policy

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh government has unveiled its Aerospace and Defence Policy 4.0 (2025–2030) on June 27, aiming to transform the State into a global hub for aerospace and defence R&D and manufacturing.

The State government targets Rs 1 lakh crore in investments and creation of one lakh jobs over the next five years. It plans to establish specialised clusters in Visakhapatnam, Jaggaiahpet, Kurnool-Orvakal, Lepakshi-Madakasira, Tirupati, and Donakonda.

To drive innovation, the newly unveiled policy facilitates the creation of Centres of Excellence and backs MSMEs of the sectors and startups through fiscal incentives, including 25–45% investment subsidies, 100% SGST reimbursement, and a `100 crore startup corpus.