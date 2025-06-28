APTDC signs MoUs worth Rs 10.3k crore at tourism conclave

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant boost to the tourism sector, the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) signed 82 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for investments amounting to Rs 10,329 crore during the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Conclave Tech AI 2.0.

The MoUs, signed in the presence of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, span wellness, eco-tourism, caravan tourism, hospitality infrastructure, homestays, and digital solutions.

Launching the AP Tourism Digital Calendar, the Chief Minister said the investments reflect restored confidence in the State’s governance and vision. “Tourism is not just an economic activity; it is a tool for empowerment, employment, and environment-friendly development,” he said.

Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh said the partnerships align with the 2024–29 Tourism Policy, which grants industrial status to the sector.

The policy offers 100% stamp duty exemption, electricity duty reimbursement, SGST incentives, and fast-tracked approvals. The MoUs include plans for luxury resorts, spiritual circuits, heritage restoration, medical and wellness tourism. APTDC MD Amrapali Kata said real-time dashboards will monitor project milestones and investor facilitation to ensure transparency and accountability.

GFST Director Ch Kutumba Rao and Vice Chairman SP Tucker said the State is poised to lead in tourism-driven development.