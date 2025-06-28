CM Chandrababu Naidu visits Jindal waste-to-energy plant

Andhra Pradesh

Officials briefed the Chief Minister that solid waste from 12 municipalities, including Vijayawada and Guntur, is being transported to the plant.
VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu visited the Jindal waste-to-energy plant in Kondaveedu of Edlapadu mandal. During the visit, he enquired with officials about the processes involved in segregating waste and generating electricity at the facility.

Officials briefed the Chief Minister that solid waste from 12 municipalities, including Vijayawada and Guntur, is being transported to the plant. They added that the plant produces electricity from 1,400 metric tonnes of waste every day.

