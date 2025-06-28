ECBC building inaugurated in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar inaugurated Andhra Pradesh’s first Super ECBC (Energy Conservation Building Code) compliant building at Sagar Nagar in Visakhapatnam on Friday. Terming it a landmark in sustainable infrastructure, he emphasised the government’s commitment to energy efficiency and green design in public facilities.

The facility will serve as a national-level training hub for power sector staff. He urged power utilities to expedite 20 lakh rooftop solar connections, targeting 10,000 in each Assembly segment. He reaffirmed nine-hour uninterrupted power for agriculture under PM-KUSUM and noted that 180 compassionate appointments were made in 18 months.

Chief Secretary K Vijayanand said the building, equipped with SCADA, RMU, transformer, and meter labs, would serve as a model for energy efficiency. He suggested a governing body for its optimal use. Despite peak demand of 13,000 MW, the State supplied 254 MU daily.

MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, MP Sribharat, and MLC V Chiranjeevi Rao praised the solar initiatives. APEPDCL CMD I Prudhvi Tej reported reduced AT&C losses and high complaint resolution.