Minister Durgesh asks investors to back Andhra Pradesh’s tourism vision

VIJAYAWADA: Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh called on investors to partner with the Andhra Pradesh government in transforming the State into a world-class tourism hub by 2047.

Speaking on the second day of the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Conclave Tech AI 2.0 in Vijayawada on Friday, Durgesh said tourism development is a top priority for the coalition government led by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

He highlighted that Andhra Pradesh offers an investment-friendly ecosystem and the government is open to ideas and committed to providing support. “We have granted industrial status to tourism, introduced a new tourism policy for 2024–29, and are paving the way for sustainable, responsible, and tech-enabled tourism,” he said.

The minister highlighted the State’s 974-km coastline, natural landscapes, and cultural heritage, saying these assets will be showcased globally. He said hundreds of crores have been sanctioned under central schemes such as Swadesh Darshan 2.0, PRASAD, and CBDD.

Key initiatives include the `94.44 crore Akhanda Godavari Tourism Project and upcoming policies in eco and adventure tourism. He also emphasised branding, marketing, tech enablement, and the creative economy.

Calling on investors to ‘forget the shadows of the past’, Durgesh described tourism as a powerful tool for economic growth, cultural promotion, and employment.