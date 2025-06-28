NDA government committed to development, says Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy

ONGOLE: Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy on Friday said the NDA government is working with a clear development agenda, unlike the previous YSRCP regime, which he accused of pursuing political vendetta and neglecting welfare.

The Minister said, “YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy is still shamelessly indulging in mudslinging, despite his party being reduced to 11 seats. Their defeat has not brought them any political introspection,” he remarked.

He criticised the YSRCP leadership for backing derogatory remarks made against Amaravati women and supporting party leaders using ‘rappa rappa narukutam’-style rhetoric on television debates. “What message does the former CM want to send to society by encouraging such behaviour?” he questioned.

Earlier in Singarayakonda, Dola and District Collector A Thameem Ansariya laid the foundation stone for a new Anna Canteen, with an estimated cost of Rs 61 lakh. The officials instructed that the canteen be made operational by October 2 without delay.

Dola inspected modernisation works at the SC boys’ hostel and directed officials to complete the works within the set timeframe, maintaining quality standards. Dola said, “The previous YSRCP regime shut down Anna Canteens, depriving the poor of affordable meals. Now, under the NDA government, the canteens have been reopened and meals are being served at Rs 5 each.”

He added that pre-election promises have been fulfilled, including the reintroduction of the ‘Talliki Vandanam’ scheme.