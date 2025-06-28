NTR colonies to get basic amenities soon

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for Housing, Information & Public Relations, Kolusu Parthasarathy, announced that the coalition government will construct and hand over fully equipped houses for poor families across the State. He stated that pending works in NTR colonies would be completed soon and houses made available.

The minister visited housing layouts in Gidijala of Anandapuram mandal in Visakhapatnam district and Paidivada Agraharam of Sabbavaram mandal in Anakapalli district, along with MLAs Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Panchakarla Ramesh Babu on Friday. During his visit, he inspected construction materials and interacted with beneficiaries to understand their issues.

He blamed the previous government for a lack of planning, causing delays, and promised high-quality construction along with basic amenities such as drinking water and electricity within two to three months. He directed officials to use quality materials and ensure that the houses remain liveable for decades. He highlighted the additional financial aid announced: Rs 50,000 for BCs and SCs, Rs 75,000 for STs in plain areas, and Rs 1,00,000 for STs in tribal regions. Three cents of land would be allocated in rural areas and two cents in urban areas, he said.

Plans are underway to develop commercial complexes near NTR colonies to boost the local economy. In Gidijala, 2,098 plots were laid out across 45.76 acres, with 1,869 houses sanctioned. In Paidivada Agraharam, 10,228 plots across 320.83 acres and 8,925 houses were sanctioned. Remaining plots will be allotted to eligible locals who were previously left out, he added.