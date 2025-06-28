Reliance to set up beverage plant at Orvakal

KURNOOL: The State government has approved the setting up of a large-scale beverage manufacturing unit by Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) in the Orvakal Mega Industrial Hub of Kurnool district.

The Rs 1,622 crore project will produce carbonated soft drinks, fruit juices, packaged drinking water, and other beverages.

The Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) has allotted 80 acres of land for the unit, priced at Rs 30 lakh per acre. Land acquisition will be completed by 30 June, while registration is expected by July 20. The plant will begin trial production by June 2026, with full-scale commercial operations scheduled for December 2026. Machinery installation and infrastructure work will conclude by December this year. The project would create direct employment for 1,200 people and indirect employment for another 2,400.

Minister for Industries, Commerce and Food Processing TG Bharath told TNIE that the project materialised after just one and a half months of discussions. “It is the best example of how fast we are progressing. Securing such a major investment in a short span reflects our government’s commitment,” he said.

HRD Minister Nara Lokesh also tweeted on X, stating, “As part of our commitment to Rayalaseema’s development, the State government has allotted land at Orvakal for Reliance Consumer Products Ltd to set up a Rs 1,622-crore mega beverages unit. Thanks to the visionary leadership of CM @ncbn garu, Rayalaseema’s industrial transformation is taking shape.”