Andhra Pradesh Minister Anitha emphasises curbing crimes via invisible policing

VIJAYAWADA: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha said that policing in the state is moving forward effectively by adopting technology, adding that the ASTraM App, Shakti App, and widespread installation of CCTV cameras are helping to crack down on crimes and regulate traffic problems across the State.

The home minister asserted that they were controlling crimes through invisible policing.

On Saturday, the home minister inaugurated ‘Suraksha 360’ - a 100% CCTV surveillance covering the entire NTR district. The project aims to bring every town, village, ward, and hamlet under surveillance for public safety.

The NTR District Commissionerate, under the leadership of Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajasekhara Babu, set up CCTV cameras across the district, covering 321 villages, 20 mandals, 4 municipalities, and 64 divisions of VMC.

Addressing the occasion, Anitha highlighted the role of CCTV cameras in controlling and chasing down crimes, pointing to a reduced crime rate after their installation.

During the event, Anitha asked the public to stay away from and be aware of online fraud. CP Rajasekhara Babu said that steps have been taken to install at least four CCTV cameras in every village of the district. He appreciated the donation of Rs 30 lakhs by Vijayawada West MLA Sujana Chowdary for the same.

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) requested the NTR CP to arrange CCTV cameras at schools, colleges, and markets. The Suraksha devices will help keep safe and protect all religious places.