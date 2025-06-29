Andhra Pradesh MSMEs are not just local champs, they are global contenders: Minister Kondapalli Srinivas

TIRUPATI: Andhra Pradesh’s micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are not just local champions but emerging global contenders, MSME and NRI relations Minister Kondapalli Srinivas said.
On the final day of the International Reverse Buyer Seller Meet (RBSM) in Tirupati on Saturday, Srinivas interacted with international buyers and hundreds of local entrepreneurs, reaffirming the State government’s commitment to strengthening the MSME ecosystem and connecting it with global markets.
“We are building a future where our micro and small businesses export with confidence, backed by quality, innovation, and government support,” he asserted.
Organised by the Andhra Pradesh MSME Development Corporation (APMSME DC) in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), the three-day event brought together more than 350 MSMEs and 30 international buyers from the US, UK, Australia, GCC nations, Africa, and Southeast Asia.
A key highlight was the signing of 101 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and business agreements, including deals involving 40 first-time exporters and 38 women entrepreneurs. These agreements are expected to open significant international trade opportunities for MSMEs, farmer-producer organisations, artisans, and weaver societies across the State.
APMSME DC chairman Tammireddy Sivasankara Rao and CEO Vishwa M emphasised the importance of such platforms in expanding the State’s global trade footprint. Products on display ranged from agro-processing and engineering goods to pharmaceuticals and home décor. Entrepreneurs from Tirupati, Nellore, Kadapa, and Chittoor districts gained exposure to international standards and market expectations.
During the valedictory session, APMSME DC executive director Sudarshan Babu and FIEO joint director general Unnikrishnan stressed the importance of certification, innovation, and readiness for global business.
The day concluded on a high note, reinforcing Andhra Pradesh’s reputation as a rising hub for export-ready MSMEs.