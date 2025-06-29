Andhra Pradesh MSMEs are not just local champs, they are global contenders: Minister Kondapalli Srinivas

TIRUPATI: Andhra Pradesh’s micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are not just local champions but emerging global contenders, MSME and NRI relations Minister Kondapalli Srinivas said.

On the final day of the International Reverse Buyer Seller Meet (RBSM) in Tirupati on Saturday, Srinivas interacted with international buyers and hundreds of local entrepreneurs, reaffirming the State government’s commitment to strengthening the MSME ecosystem and connecting it with global markets.

“We are building a future where our micro and small businesses export with confidence, backed by quality, innovation, and government support,” he asserted.

Organised by the Andhra Pradesh MSME Development Corporation (APMSME DC) in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), the three-day event brought together more than 350 MSMEs and 30 international buyers from the US, UK, Australia, GCC nations, Africa, and Southeast Asia.