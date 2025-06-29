Caste dynamics at Andhra Pradesh BJP president election

VIJAYAWADA: There are high chances of choosing a new face for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president on June 30, though the elections are set to take place on July 1.
Although the party is conducting the elections to follow internal democracy, BJP leaders are known for their discipline in adhering to the party line, and may unanimously elect the new president.
Potential candidates include BC leader PVN Madhav from Uttarandhra, Adoni MLA PV Parthasarathi from Rayalaseema, and Vishnuvardhan Reddy, all of whom have strong ties to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and are expected to file their nominations in Vijayawada on Monday.
The BJP’s internal dynamics suggest a preference for leaders with long-standing service to the party.
The BJP leadership is reportedly planning to allow a Backward Class (BC) leader to lead as the State president.
This decision comes after a pattern of appointments following the State’s bifurcation, where four presidents were appointed - two from the Kamma caste, and two from the Kapu community, with two having RSS background, and two being former Congress leaders.
The BJP’s internal sentiment suggests a preference for promoting leaders who have long been dedicated to the party’s service.
Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav’s name has been floated as a potential candidate, but he is unlikely to file his nomination, given his key portfolio.
The chances of the reappointment of incumbent president Daggubati Purandeswari appear slim.
Vijayawada West Constituency MLA Sujana Chowdary, a financially independent and prominent figure in the capital region, is also in consideration, but he is reportedly hesitant to contest without explicit direction from the party’s top leadership.
Big reveal of probables tomorrow
Former Chief Minister Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy, known for his independent leadership style, has also shown no interest in pursuing the position.
In anticipation of the elections, several BJP leaders have been asked to be present in Vijayawada. Clarity on potential candidates and nominations is expected to emerge on June 30.Presidential elections are held every three years to uphold internal democracy. With 25 lakh registered members in the State, the BJP’s electoral process involves key stakeholders. If multiple candidates contest, the State Council members, district presidents, one MLC, eight MLAs, and two MPs will seal the fate.