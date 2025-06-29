Caste dynamics at Andhra Pradesh BJP president election

VIJAYAWADA: There are high chances of choosing a new face for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president on June 30, though the elections are set to take place on July 1.

Although the party is conducting the elections to follow internal democracy, BJP leaders are known for their discipline in adhering to the party line, and may unanimously elect the new president.

Potential candidates include BC leader PVN Madhav from Uttarandhra, Adoni MLA PV Parthasarathi from Rayalaseema, and Vishnuvardhan Reddy, all of whom have strong ties to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and are expected to file their nominations in Vijayawada on Monday.

The BJP’s internal dynamics suggest a preference for leaders with long-standing service to the party.

The BJP leadership is reportedly planning to allow a Backward Class (BC) leader to lead as the State president.

This decision comes after a pattern of appointments following the State’s bifurcation, where four presidents were appointed - two from the Kamma caste, and two from the Kapu community, with two having RSS background, and two being former Congress leaders.

The BJP’s internal sentiment suggests a preference for promoting leaders who have long been dedicated to the party’s service.