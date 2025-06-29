GVMC water supply wing employees call off strike

VISAKHAPATNAM: Outsourced workers of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Water Supply Department have withdrawn their strike following talks with officials and union representatives, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg said in a statement on Saturday.

The workers began the strike on Friday demanding a wage hike, which disrupted the city’s drinking water supply. To tackle the situation, GVMC implemented contingency measures by deploying 495 Ward Amenities Secretaries, Ward Special Officers, and Engineering staff.

This was done under the supervision of Zonal Commissioners and Ward Corporators. A 24/7 control room was also set up at the Command and Control Centre with helpline 0891-2507225, overseen by the Additional Commissioner.

GVMC Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao met with the GVMC Contractors Workers Association and Labour Union at his Pendurthi camp office, where union representatives submitted a petition outlining challenges faced by outsourced staff in both water supply and underground drainage operations.

The Mayor informed that the council had already passed a resolution recommending a wage hike and that a proposal was pending with the government. He assured further steps to address staff concerns.