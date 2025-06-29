Machilipatnam drainage system will be revamped with Rs 165 crore: Andhra Excise minister

VIJAYAWADA: Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra on Saturday announced that the drainage system in Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation will be revamped with Rs 165 crore.

Laying the foundation stone for a sewage project in the 17th division, he said proposals had already been sent to the government. He added that Rs 73 crore in AMRUTH funds, earlier pending, have been retrieved under the NDA government.

The Minister announced that a statue of freedom fighter Thota Chandrayya will be installed at Koneru Centre. Highlighting development plans, he said Machilipatnam would emerge as a tourist destination, with road widening works for the port underway and land being allocated for constructing a memorial for Andhra Bank founder Bhogaraju Pattabhi Seetharamayya.