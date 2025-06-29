Man gets 20-year rigourous imprisonment for raping minor girl in Andhra Pradesh

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The POCSO Court in Eluru on Saturday sentenced a 45-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a nine-year-old girl in Jangareddygudem town in February.

Judge K Vanisri imposed a fine of Rs 5,000, Sheik Ibrahim for aggravated sexual assault and criminal intimidation.

As per Eluru SP K Pratap Siva Kishore, the incident occurred in February 2024. The accused, who ran a medical shop in Subbamma Colony, lured the girl with snacks and food items while she was on her way to school. Then he took her to an isolated spot and sexually assaulted her.

The incident came to light as the school staff noticed the girl arriving late and informed her parents. Upon being asked, the girl revealed. A complaint was lodged with Jangareddygudem police on February 10, following which Ibrahim was arrested.