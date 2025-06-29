Ordeal of Andhra Pradesh's ASR tribal kids ends with NRSTC

VISAKHAPATNAM: Good news is on the horizon for the children of Solubongu, a remote tribal hamlet under Pinakota Panchayat in Anantagiri mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district.

The children from Solubongu have been walking nearly 2 km, and crossing another 2.5 km by boat across the Raiwada reservoir to attend the MPP school at Tamarabba in Devarapalli mandal of the neighbouring Anakapalle district.

The New Indian Express was the first to highlight the issue with a report under the headline ‘Tribal children risk lives to attend school’. After it drew significant public attention, the State Scheduled Tribes Commission intervened, and asked ASR district officials to submit a detailed report.

On Saturday, as per the directions of ASR District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar, Araku Tribal Welfare Department Executive Engineer Venu Gopal, and Additional District Project Coordinator of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan R Swami Naidu, visited Solubongu. The officials reached Solubongu by boat to experience firsthand the difficulties faced by the children.

Addressing the villagers, Swami Naidu announced that the Collector had approved the immediate establishment of a Non-Residential Special Training Centre (NRSTC) in the village.