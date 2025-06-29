Ordeal of Andhra Pradesh's ASR tribal kids ends with NRSTC

VISAKHAPATNAM: Good news is on the horizon for the children of Solubongu, a remote tribal hamlet under Pinakota Panchayat in Anantagiri mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district.
The children from Solubongu have been walking nearly 2 km, and crossing another 2.5 km by boat across the Raiwada reservoir to attend the MPP school at Tamarabba in Devarapalli mandal of the neighbouring Anakapalle district.
The New Indian Express was the first to highlight the issue with a report under the headline ‘Tribal children risk lives to attend school’. After it drew significant public attention, the State Scheduled Tribes Commission intervened, and asked ASR district officials to submit a detailed report.
On Saturday, as per the directions of ASR District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar, Araku Tribal Welfare Department Executive Engineer Venu Gopal, and Additional District Project Coordinator of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan R Swami Naidu, visited Solubongu. The officials reached Solubongu by boat to experience firsthand the difficulties faced by the children.
Addressing the villagers, Swami Naidu announced that the Collector had approved the immediate establishment of a Non-Residential Special Training Centre (NRSTC) in the village.
ASR hamlet with 76 people gets Rs 3-cr road proj
“In addition, five students from classes 3, 4 and 5 will be admitted to the Tribal Welfare School in Pinakota. Though the school was initially scheduled to begin on Saturday, it will commence from Monday,” he said.
He also assured that the students will receive uniform, books, and other necessary supplies. “This feels like we’ve finally gained true freedom,” said the villagers, recalling how they had to travel by boat even when their children were unwell, uncertain of what difficulties each day would bring. Alongside the school initiative, the district administration has sanctioned a new road project to improve connectivity. The 2 km stretch from Veerabhadrapeta to Solubongu, via Boddugaruvu and Tamarabba, will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore.
The project was officially launched during the officials’ visit, with the villagers performing the traditional coconut-breaking ritual.
Solubongu is home to 16 families of the Nooka Dora community, with a population of 76. The announcement of the road, and the school has brought visible relief to the residents, who welcomed the officials with flower garlands, and the traditional Dhimsa dance.