Prevent disease outbreak, Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu directs officials

VIJAYAWADA: With the onset of monsoon, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu stressed the need to prevent disease outbreak, directing officials to ensure effective drainage, clean surroundings, and safe drinking water.

On Saturday, he held a comprehensive review with senior officials from the Municipal Administration and Finance Departments.

The meeting focused on solid waste management, infrastructure creation, and the progress of initiatives under the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA). Highlighting women’s empowerment, Naidu directed MEPMA officials to enhance product quality through continuous training for self-help groups (SHGs) and to promote DWCRA (Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas) products via e-commerce.

He urged the creation of systems for municipalities and corporations to generate their own electricity for street lighting, alongside efforts to conserve energy and improve air quality.

Expressing concern over poultry waste being dumped in urban areas, he called for a special policy and advocated circular economy practices in waste disposal.

Naidu called for the swift completion of sewage treatment plants (STPs) and the elimination of legacy waste, while establishing systems for regular garbage collection.