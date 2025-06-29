TDP top brass promises swift resolution of grievances

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP Central Office witnessed a flood of complaints during a public grievance redressal programme on Saturday, with petitioners raising issues of land disputes, financial fraud, and other injustices.

TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao, Government Chief Whip Panchumarti Anuradha, Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, former MLC Ashok Babu, and Khadi Rural Industries Board chairman KK Choudhary received the petitions and assured prompt action.

A petitioner alleged that associates of Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy: Adapa Prem Chand, Guthula Avinash, and K Balareddy, defrauded him of Rs 1.2 crore by promising a medical seat for his son and later threatened him. Another petitioner from Pesarlanka in Bapatla district said a deceased person’s identity was misused in 2019 to forge an Aadhaar card and sell their land.

A woman from Kakinada accused YSRCP supporters of murdering her husband, a TDP worker, naming Narreddy Ravindra Reddy, Talari Bogadanna, and Belukuri Raju as the culprits.

Other grievances included unpaid dues from Sai Kiran Hybrid Seeds, land encroachment by a former YSRCP sarpanch in Kurnool, and a mother from Guntur seeking a probe into her son’s alleged murder, disguised as an accident.

Anchena Nagalakshmi from Tenali accused officials and YSRCP leaders of colluding to forge land registrations. TDP leaders reiterated their commitment to public welfare.