Andhra Governor, Naidu and Lokesh laud young writer’s achievement

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday congratulated young Telugu writer Surada Prasad (pen name: Prasad Suri) for winning the prestigious Sahitya Yuva Puraskar for his novel ‘Mairavana’.

“Proving that for fishermen who gauge the depths of the sea, understanding the highs and lows of human life is no difficult task, I wholeheartedly wish that Prasad Suri reaches the pinnacle of literature in the days to come,” Naidu said in a post on X.

Governor Abdul Nazeer and HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh also extended their congratulations and wished the author continued success.